Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDNMY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Edenred Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $26.90 on Friday. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

