Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 987,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,912. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

