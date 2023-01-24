Efforce Price Tops $0.0581 on Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and $294,858.60 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efforce has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

