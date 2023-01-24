EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.42. 620,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,569,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

EHang Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 121.64% and a negative net margin of 873.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EHang by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EHang by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

