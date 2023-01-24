electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,650. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
electroCore Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 263,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.72.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.