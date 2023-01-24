electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,650. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 263,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,736. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. Research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

