Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,448.75

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $43.29 million and $45,448.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,883,527 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

