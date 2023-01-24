Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LLY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.20. The company had a trading volume of 437,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
