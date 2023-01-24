ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.14

ELIS (XLS) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $2,967.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00221731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.17022413 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,259.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

