Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.30. The company had a trading volume of 351,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.69. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.