Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 6,321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 675,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $240.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

