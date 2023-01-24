Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 2,957,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,826,030. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

