Empirical Finance LLC Buys 16,632 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 4,692,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,000,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.