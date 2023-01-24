Empirical Finance LLC Buys 7,662 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,563,176. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

