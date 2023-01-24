Empirical Finance LLC Buys 8,207 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 573,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

