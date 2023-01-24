Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.87. 298,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.47.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

