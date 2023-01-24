Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 406,545 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $239.49. The company had a trading volume of 122,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

