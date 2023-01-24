Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 6,705 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

