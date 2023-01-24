Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 735.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,412 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 759,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

