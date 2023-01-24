Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 46.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 311,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

