Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

MU traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

