Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 166,612 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -165.22%.

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

