Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 47,677 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,677 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $153.91. 63,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,029. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

