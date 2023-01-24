Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,330. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

