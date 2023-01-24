Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.55 and its 200 day moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

