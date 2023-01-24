Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $374.79. 138,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $390.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Stories

