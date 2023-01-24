Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 544,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

