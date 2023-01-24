Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.