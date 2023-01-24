Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.92. 7,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

