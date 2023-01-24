Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 67,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

