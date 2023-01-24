Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,355 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Shares of CF traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. 222,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

