Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

HES traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 87,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,415. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.