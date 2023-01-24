Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded up $12.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,033.00. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,569.80. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,688.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4,389.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

