Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and $172,929.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00024763 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,429,460 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

