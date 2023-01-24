Energi Price Down 2.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $175,395.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,471,812 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

