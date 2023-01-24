Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance
ENVB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 37,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,445. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
