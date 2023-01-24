Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

ENVB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 37,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,445. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.