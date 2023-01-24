Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 315,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

ENZ stock remained flat at $1.55 on Tuesday. 9,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,918. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

