EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

