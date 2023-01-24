EOS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116.15 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $116.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004864 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004202 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001435 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,730,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,740,068 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.