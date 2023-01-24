EOS (EOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.13 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $106.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001439 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,759,267 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

