EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. EQT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

