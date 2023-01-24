EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EQT traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 1,382,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,513,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQT Trading Down 4.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in EQT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

