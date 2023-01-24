ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.94

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $117.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00223106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00906283 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $58.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

