Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.66 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $111.66 million and approximately $812,814.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00007502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00390936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00763542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00580136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00194336 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,085,207 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

