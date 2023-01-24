Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 18,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.