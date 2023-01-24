Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLVW stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.89.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

