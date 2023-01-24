Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
EVLVW stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.89.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolv Technologies (EVLVW)
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.