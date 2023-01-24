Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 1,476 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $44.53. 6,231,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,528,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

