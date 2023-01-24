Excalibur Management Corp Has $559,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.03.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 1,586,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

