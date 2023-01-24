Excalibur Management Corp Has $739,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 3,112,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,803,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.