Excalibur Management Corp Has $796,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 161,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.20. 767,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,597. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

