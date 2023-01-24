Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,969,371. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

